Two wanted in credit and debit card fraud investigation

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Two suspects are wanted in connection with a financial transaction card fraud investigation.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding the individuals in the photos attached, who used a stolen debit card and credit card on January 11th to spend around $800 at the Walmart on Gray Highway. The owner of the cards reported them as stolen.

Anyone who knows the identity of these suspects or has any information concerning this investigation, please call Sergeant Jean Lebeuf with Property Investigator at (478) 310-3984 or call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.