Two vehicle collision on Riley Avenue leaves one dead

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Macon crash from earlier this week on Riley Avenue at Ridge Avenue has resulted in the death of one.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, January 18, a 2001 Ford Taurus and 2015 Hyundai Accent were involved in a collision that led to 37 year-old Shineka Hughes, the driver of the Hyundai, being sent to Atrium Health Navicent, and later passing away on January 19th from her injuries.

The driver of the Ford was also taken to the hospital and has since been released.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the crash, anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.