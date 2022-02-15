Two-vehicle accident near Macon Mall results in injuries, BCSO investigates

UPDATE: The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says that both drivers involved in the wreck have been taken to the hospital by ambulance with complaints. The wreck happened when one driver was attempting to make a left turn into the Macon Mall and didn’t see the other vehicle.

BCSO says that the road should be clear by 5 p.m.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a 2 vehicle-accident that happened near the Macon Mall.

According to the BCSO, the wreck does involve injuries.

