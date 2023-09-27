Two teens shot in Warner Robins at Kingsnoll Dr.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Warner Robins Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two teens hospitalized on Tuesday.

WRPD says the incident happened at the 100 block of Kingsnoll Drive just before noon, where a 19-year-old and a 16-year old male were found shot.

The 19-year-old, identified as Christian Jones, was shot in the abdomen, while the 16-year-old juvenile was shot in his lower chest. Both were stabilized and taken to Atrium Navicent in Macon.

Police says the suspect is a man and is thought to have a history with the victims.