Two teens shot in Macon, one in critical condition

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an Aggravated Assault, after two teenagers were shot Friday night.

The victim was taken to the Atrium Health Navicent, and is listed in critical condition.

A 18-year-old male was with the 17-year-old, and he sustained a gunshot wound to the lower leg. The 18-year-old is in stable condition.

The Sheriff’s Office says there is no information on a suspect at this time.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.