Two teens, men charged in Milledgeville shootout

The Milledgeville Police Department says it received calls of two vehicles shooting at each other.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Two teenagers and two men are charged for a shootout in Milledgeville on November 13. The Milledgeville Police Department says it responded to Swint Avenue and Broad Street around 3:30 p.m. in reference to multiple 911 calls of people in two vehicles shooting at each other.

After officers arrived on scene in front of the old laundromat building at Swint Avenue and Bypass Road, they found 25-year-old Ja-Quarius Marshall and 19-year-old Ja’Kobe Brown. Marshall was suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers also found a Lincoln Town Car, that Marshall and Brown were in, wrecked into a telephone pole with multiple bullet holes. Marshall was taken to the hospial with serious injuries and listed in critical condition.

During the investigation on scene, deputies with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office notified officers of an Audi SUV on Lee Street with multiple bullets holes. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was then requested to the scene, while the Milledgeville Police Department began interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage.

Further investigation revealed 25-year-old Kibias Mosley as the driver of the Audi SUV and a 16-year-old juvenile as the passenger. Investigators say Mosley and the juvenile passenger were in a rolling shootout with Brown and Marshall. Investigators say when the Lincoln Town Car hit the telephone pole, Brown and Marshall got of the vehicle and ran. During this time, Marshall was shot in his back and was also ran over by the Audi SUV. Mosley and the juvenile then got out of the SUV and began beating Marshall.

Based on all the evidence at this time, detectives have charged all parties involved with the following:

JA-QUARIUS MARSHALL:

*AGGRAVATED ASSUALT *POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A CRIME *POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A CONVICTED FELON *RECKLESSLY ENDANGERING SAFETY OF OTHERS

JA’KOBE BROWN:

*AGGRAVATED ASSAULT *POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A CRIME RECKLESSLY ENDANGERING SAFETY OF OTHERS

KIBIAS MOSLEY:

*AGGRAVTED ASSAULT *AGGRAVATED BATTERY *POSSESSION FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A CRIME *RECKLESSLY ENDANGERING SAFETY OF OTHERS

JUVENILE: