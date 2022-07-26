Two teen girls shot in Bloomfield area

Both are in stable condition

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an aggravated assault that happened Monday night around 10:00pm.

According to a press release a call came in that a 15-year-old female was at a residence in the 5000 block of Bloomfield Road, with a gunshot wound to the arm and a possible graze wound to the head area. A second call came in at around the same time, stating that a 19-year-old female with a gunshot wound to the abdomen showed up at the Macon-Bibb County Fire Station that is located on Bloomfield Road.

Through the investigation, it was determined that both victims received injuries from the same incident. The victims were also reported to be sisters.

The victims were taken to the hospital by ambulance and both are currently listed to be in stable condition.

Preliminary reports state that the two females were in an altercation with other individuals when the incident occurred. This incident is still being investigated.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.