Two suspects arrested in connection to death of Olico Dennis

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Two people have been arrested in connection to the homicide investigation of 24-year-old Olico Dennis, the missing man whose body was found in Crawford County on May 18th.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says that 2 suspects from Macon were arrested in connection to the homicide investigation of Dennis on Tuesday, May 23rd– the first of which being 38-year-old Jarvis Tillman, and the other being 30-year-old Amanda Hulsey.

Tillman and Hulsey were taken into custody at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Pierce Avenue just after 3 p.m. on Tuesday. Both were taken to the Bibb County Jail, where they’re both being charged with Murder, Tampering with Evidence , Concealing the death of another and Aggravated Assault- Tillman is also being charged with Probation Violation.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.