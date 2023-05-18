UPDATE: Body of missing Chatsworth man located in Crawford County

Deputies were trying to locate 24-year-old Olico Dennis.

UPDATE: The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office has located the body of 24-year-old Olico Dennis just before 11:00am in Crawford County. This incident is now being investigated as a homicide.

———-

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating a Chatsworth man who went missing in Macon.

On May 17th, the Chatsworth Police Department contacted deputies about a search for 24-year-old Olico Dennis.

According to Chatsworth Police Department, Dennis was in Forsyth for a work assignment and then traveled to Macon on Tuesday evening. No one has heard from Dennis since Tuesday.

Dennis is 5’9” and about 180 pounds.

Anyone with information on Olico Dennis is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.