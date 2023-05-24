Two shot at Summit Apartments

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two men are in critical condition after being shot late Tuesday night. The Bibb Sheriff’s Office says it happened just after 11:30 pm at 1187 Edna Place which is The Summit Apartments.

Two 21-year-old males were in the parking lot of The Summit Apartments when an unknown subject started shooting. Both were hit and were transported to Atrium Health Navicent and are listed in stable condition at this time. No one else was injured in the incident.

There is no information on the suspect currently.

This incident is still under investigation, anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME