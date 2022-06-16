Two people found dead during welfare check at Warner Robins home

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Warner Robins Police Department was performing a welfare check at 300 Orchard Way Thursday afternoon when officers discovered two deceased people inside the home.

According to WRPD, officers were dispatched after family members requested a welfare check. Officers forced their way into the home to find two elderly female residents deceased, with the manner of death not being determined due to advanced decomposition.

More information will be provided as the investigation continues, stay with 41NBC for updates.