Two men shot on Churchill Street

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened on Churchill Street, just before 12:00 a.m. this morning.

Deputies responded to the 2900 block of Churchill Street and found a 51-year-old and a 35-year-old male of Macon, with gunshot wounds. It was reported that there was a gathering at a residence in the 2900 block of Churchill Street and an unknown subject fired multiple shots at the gathering. The two male victims were struck. Both males were transported Atrium Health Navicent for treatment. The 51-year-old male is listed in stable condition and the 35-year-old male is listed in critical condition. No one else was injured during the incident.

There is no information on the suspect currently.

This incident is still under investigation anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.