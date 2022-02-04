Two men rob Waffle House, shoot employee

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)—The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a commercial armed robbery and aggravated assault that occurred Friday morning at around 1:24a.m. ,at the Waffle House located at 3907 Arkwright Road.

According to a press release the suspects entered the restaurant through the back door armed with handguns and wearing masks.

Both suspects fired shots striking Waffle House employee ,20-year-old Yo-el Gray in the abdomen. One of the suspects then fired another shot at a female employee and demanded the money from the register. After taking an undisclosed amount of money, both suspects fled out the back door of the restaurant.

Yo-el Gray was transported by ambulance to the hospital for treatment. He is listed to be in stable condition. No one else was injured during this incident.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.