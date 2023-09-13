Two men arrested after pointing laser at GSP helicopter, prompting chase

They say the laser caused the pilot to make a sudden change to the flight path.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —Two men were recently taken into custody after leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Darrell Winn and another man pointed a laser at a Georgia State Patrol helicopter in which a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office deputy was onboard during a special operation.

They say the laser caused the pilot to make a sudden change to the flight path. The helicopter located Winn and another man who were night fishing on Gibson Lake in south Macon.

The suspects then jumped into a SUV and drove away at a high rate of speed, attempting to evade the helicopter. Although, deputies and troopers caught up to the vehicle shortly after in a Centerville mobile home park on Deborah Drive.

Deputies say Winn admitted to smoking crystal meth before driving, and also pointing the laser, saying it was a “dumb decision.”

The passenger was charged with possession of methamphetamines. Winn is charged with reckless conduct, aggressive driving, driving under the influence, probation violation, and use of a laser against an aircraft.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says Georgia State Patrol, Houston County Sheriff’s Office, and the Centerville Police Department responded to the incident. They say the case may also be referred to the Federal Aviation Administration for possible enforcement action.