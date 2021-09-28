Two Macon men arrested for stolen guns and possession of ecstasy

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office sent out a release Tuesday concerning the arrests of 35 year-old Dion Bennett and 26 year-old Jamarcus Rozier of Macon in relation to gun and drug-related charges.

According to the release, two search warrants were served Monday September 27, at McKenzie Avenue and Atlantic Avenue, where investigators found a stolen 9mm pistol in Bennett’s possession at McKenzie Avenue, and 15 grams of ecstasy, multiple shotguns, and a 7mm Winchester rifle in Rozier’s possession at Atlantic Avenue.

Both Bennett and Rozier are being kept at the Bibb County Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Center where Bennett is without bond and has been charged with theft by receiving and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, along with an unrelated warrant for the charge of failure to appear. Rozier is also without bond and was charged with possession charges related both to narcotics, and firearms during the commission to commit felonies.