Two juveniles charged after assault at Jones County High School

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Two juvenile students at Jones County High School have been criminally charged in connection to an assault.

According to a social media post from the Jones County Sheriff’s Office, a physical assault took place at Jones County High School on March 8th, a little after 12 p.m. involving two juvenile suspects, a male and a female, and a juvenile victim. Just prior to the incident, school administrators and the School Resource Officer were made aware of a threat against the victim, and were actively attempting to make contact with the suspect when the assault took place. While the assault was occurring, a school official physically intervened in order to stop the assault. It was later deemed necessary and appropriate for the official to step in in order to protect the victim from further harm. This official has not been charged with any crime.

Video and testimonial evidence of the event show that the victim did not provoke the assault, and that the female juvenile instigated the attack. No weapons were involved with the incident. The two juvenile suspects have been criminally charged in connection to the assault.

Sheriff Reece says in the post that a lot of social media content about the assault contains erroneous information, and that his posting on the Jones County Sheriff’s Office is to set the record straight.