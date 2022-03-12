Two hurt, one critical after 2 SUVs collide

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — One person is in critical condition after a car accident Friday afternoon.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says a Chevrolet Tahoe collided with another Chevrolet Tahoe in front of the Family Dollar on Mercer University Drive.

Both drivers were taken to Atrium Health Navicent. One of the drivers is in stable condition, and the other driver is in critical condition.

The name of the driver in critical condition will not be released until family members have been notified of the crash.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the incident.