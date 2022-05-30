Two dead in block party shooting in Washington County

SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Two people are dead following a shooting at an ’80’s vs 90’s Freak Nik” block party in Washington County.

According to Sheriff Joel Cochran, deputies responded to a shooting at the Larry Mitchell Ball Park on Suburban Drive around 9:30pm Sunday.

Deputies found 17-year-old William Lowery of Louisville and 30-year-old Christopher Dunn of Wrightsville shot. Both victims were sent to the emergency room and later died from their injuries.

The GBI and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident. Anyone with information concerning the shooting incident is urged to call the WCSO at 478-552-0911 or contact the GBI at 478-374-6988.