Two Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Competitors from Middle Georgia place third at a North American event

Brynlee Dupree and Scott Vega earned third-place finishes in what is considered the largest and most competitive Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu tournament for kids in North America.

BYRON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — In a sport less commonly pursued in middle Georgia, two young prodigies have ascended to prominence on the grandest stage, securing an impressive 3rd place at the Pan Kids Jiu-Jitsu International BJJ Federation Championship, which is highly regarded as the largest and most competitive Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu tournament for kids in North America.

“It was exciting, but before that, I was nervous because the whole place was full. But, I still got out there and fought the best I could,” said 10-year-old Scott Vega. He placed third in the Male, Junior 2, Grey, Ultra-Heavy division.

“At first, I was like, ‘Woah, I’m here.’ Then I was like, ‘I got this.’ Then my coach was like, ‘Hey, you won third.’ And I was like, ‘What? I did?’ And then I was just on top of the stars,” said nine-year-old Brynlee Dupree. She placed third in the Female, Pee-Wee 3, Grey, Light-Feather division.

All it took was a little nudge from family to get Scott Vega and Brynlee Dupree to fall in love with the sport.

“One day, my parents told me I should try out, and I didn’t want to. And then, the first day I did it, I loved it,” said Vega.

“I started two years ago, and it all began when I started fighting my cousin. Then my mom insisted I go. And then, I just rolled on,” said Dupree.

At just nine and 10-year-olds, they have already grasped the profound lessons of this martial art form.

“I definitely learned how to control myself. Like, let’s say someone blames me for something, I don’t fully let my anger show, I just calmly take it,” said Dupree.

“Jiu-Jitsu is obviously all about discipline, respect, and self-defense,” said Vega.

“That’s something we need to instill in all our kids to do in everyday life. It also helps them be better students, learning to be patient and focused on their schoolwork and other things. Because the world’s very competitive, we want them to be competitive and think about that not just in Jiu-Jitsu, but in everything they do,” said Randall Burton, the head coach and co-owner of Burton Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Dupree and Vega currently practice in Byron at Burton Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and compete in about one tournament per month.