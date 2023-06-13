Two Bibb County deputies arrested after using exessive force on female inmate

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Two deputies with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office were arrested on Monday for battery and violation of oath by public officer.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies Quency Barnes and Frederick Ogletree were involved in a physical altercation with a female inmate after she failed to comply with instructions from the deputies inside the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center. The incident happened on May 30, just before 3 p.m. Investigation deemed that in the incident, deputies used excessive and unnecessary force in their attempts to restrain the inmate– who is still in custody.

Barnes has been employed with the BCSO since November of 2017, while Ogletree has been employed with them since August of 2005. As a result of charges brought forth after the investigation, both have turned themselves in and resigned– they were both released on bond.

The incident is still under investigation.