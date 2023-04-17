Two arrested in Monroe County vandalism case

MONROE COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Two men are in jail after allegedly vandalizing a home in Monroe County. According to a post on the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, On Friday March 31st, 2023 the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office received a report regarding the Burglary and Vandalism of a residence on Old Indian Springs Road. While the investigation was ongoing, the residence was entered again multiple times with additional damage. On Friday Deputies located and arrested both Aiden Holgerson and Theodore Johnson, both of Forsyth with pending charges for multiple counts of Burglary and Arson. The case is ongoing and it is believed that additional suspects may be involved. Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact Investigator Daniel Ahlstrom at 478-994-7043 ext 256 or email him at dahlstrom@monroecosheriffga.us.