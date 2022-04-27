Two arrested in Monroe County during traffic stop

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men during a traffic stop.

Deputies say they pulled over Brian Hunt for following too closely Monday around 8:30 p.m.

During the traffic stop, deputies say there were suspicious of criminal activity after getting conflicting stories from Hunt, and his passenger Cody George.

K-9 Tyson then performed a free air sniff around the vehicle, and gave a positive alert to the odor of narcotics.

Deputies then performed a probable cause search and found around 4.5 pounds of methamphetamine.

Hunt and George are charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine.