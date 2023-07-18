Two arrested in Monroe County after drug investigation

MONROE COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrests two people, after deputies say there were complaints of unusual activity in the High Falls Area.

After an investigation, deputies searched the homes of Teresa Burley and Cody Maduros on Monday.



(Courtesy of Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page)

Burley was arrested after investigators say they found several ounces of Methamphetamine, along with drug related objects and marijuana.

The Sheriff’s Office says Maduros was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and drug related objects.