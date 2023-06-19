Two arrested for AT&T robbery

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Investigators with the assistance of Georgia State Patrol and Fulton County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest in connection to last week’s armed robbery of the AT&T store at 4975 Riverside Drive. On June 14, two men entered the store with guns and demanded I-phones and I-pads. After receiving and undisclosed number of items the two men fled the store.

Investigators received information moments later that the suspects involved were located in Atlanta. Investigators notified Fulton County Investigators for assistance in making contact with the individuals. Both men were located in a residence located in the 3400 block of Amhurst Parkway in Atlanta.

Investigators arrested 26-year-old Gary Johnson III, of Macon and 23-year-old Julian Camerom Bowman, of Marietta. Both men were transported to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Center.

Johnson was charged with armed robbery and probation violation; he is being held without bond. Bowman was charged with theft by receiving stolen property; he was released on a $5940.00 bond.

This incident is still under investigation, anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.