Two arrested for animal cruelty in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –A man and woman are now in jail on animal cruelty charges.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy recently attempted to stop a car on Glendale Avenue with a headlight out. They say the driver, Marquavious Montgomery, slowed down, jumped out of the vehicle and ran away.Shortly after deputies took Montgomery, and a woman, Releford Toshjah into custody at a nearby trailer.

It was there that deputies found two malnourished dogs shut in separate rooms without food or water. There was also a large amount of old feces and urine spread across the floor.

Deputies took Toshjah into custody for two counts of cruelty to animals. Montgomery is charged with two counts of cruelty to animals, a headlight violation, expired registration, driving while license suspended or revoked, and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, as well as traffic violations.