Two arrested during traffic stop in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man and woman during a traffic stop on Wednesday.



Deputies pulled over a Michael Colwell for Distracted Driving. During the traffic stop, deputies say they noticed suspicious activity and begin to investigate.

While speaking with Colwell, deputies learned his license were suspended, and observed a syringe loaded with suspected heroin.



After speaking with the female passenger, who deputies say gave them a false name and date of birth, Anna Harden then gave them her real name and it was revealed she had an active warrants out of Monroe and Macon-Bibb Counties



Deputies then searched the vehicle, and found heroin and methamphetamine. Both were then taken to the Monroe County Jail.

Michael Colwell:

Distracted Driving

Driving while license suspended

Possession of methamph etamine

Possession of Heroin

Possession of drug related objects

Anna Harden: