Two arrested, child safe after multi-county chase

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man and woman are in jail and a child is safe, after a driver refused to stop for Bibb County deputies.

According to a post on the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, deputies attempted to stop Adian Liles in downtown Macon recently for failure to maintain lane at a high speed.

Deputies say Liles kept driving until they boxed him in, just inside Jones County with the help of Jones County deputies.

He’s charged with multiple traffic offenses, including failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, or revoked registration, driving without insurance, and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense. He was also wanted on a warrant.

Amanda Holloway, the woman in the vehicle, was also wanted on a warrant.

The child in the vehicle was unharmed and released to its mother.