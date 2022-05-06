Twiggs school employees receive pay raise, candy for ‘appreciation week’

The TCPS school board unanimously approved a five percent raise for teacher

JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Twiggs County Public Schools got an early start on Teacher Appreciation Week.

On Friday, April 29th, the Twiggs County School Board members visited classrooms and passed out Payday candy bars to teachers. This was ahead of Sunday’s distribution of a $2,000 state incentive that went to all teachers and staff.

Additionally, during an April 26th meeting, the TCPS school board unanimously approved a five percent raise for teacher. The board also approved a 4.5% cost of living adjustment step raise for all other staff; including bus drivers, custodians, and clerical staff.

“The increase is an intentional response to improving living wages for all of our employees,” said Superintendent Dr. Mack Bullard. “We value all of our team and having a competitive salary is important in retaining and attracting quality teachers as well as other employees.”

Bullard went on to say that the cost of living adjustment keeps district salaries aligned with the market value and helps to address the current national 8.5% inflation rate.

According to a news release from TCPS, the school district is proposing to raise the minimum wage rate to $10.00 per hour, along with improved substitute pay for bus drivers, maintenance, custodial, and school nutritional staff.

“The effort of improving salaries is to address rising inflation, a more competitive job market, and teacher shortages,” said TCPS Assistant Superintendent/Chief Financial Officer James Austin. “We had to consider that 65% of our employees commute over 25 miles one-way.”

Austin says there is no plan to raise the school system’s millage rate in FY23 or use the District’s fund balance. Instead, Austin says the district will spend up to $435,000.00 to cover the increases, with funds identified through restored austerity, maximizing the Quality Basic Education formula for state funding, and operational efficiencies.