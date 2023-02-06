Twiggs Jail inmate dies, GBI investigates

JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Twiggs County Jail inmate was found unresponsive in his jail cell on Sunday.

The Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office say that detention officers found 37-year-old Jessie Woodard unconscious and unresponsive in his cell around 3:30 p.m. when they were conducting block checks. After entering the cell, officers found that Woodard had made a device to hang himself with.

Officers began performing life-saving measures until Woodard could be taken to Piedmont Hospital in Macon, where he was later pronounced dead.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death.