UPDATE: Lockdown lifted, Twiggs County Schools cancels outdoor activities for today

The code yellow lockdown is out of an abundance of caution, said the school district.

UPDATE FROM TWIGGS COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS:

The Twiggs County Sheriff’s Department has informed our Campus Police Department that they have discontinued the active search for the suspect and they have discontinued the Code Yellow Lockdown for all schools within the area.

The Twiggs County Sheriff’s Department and Campus Police Department no longer believe the suspect is in the area.

In the abundance of caution for the safety of students, faculty and staff, no classes or recess activities will be conducted outside for the remainder of the school day.

Students, faculty, and staff will be allowed to move in the hallways and around inside of the schools and central office buildings. As normally required, visitors to the schools will be required to show identification and follow check-in procedures before being allowed access into the schools or central office buildings.

All after school activities will be cancelled today. Thank you Twiggs County families and community for your continued support and cooperation.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Twiggs County Public Schools system has placed all schools on a Code Yellow Lockdown.

The school district posted to Facebook, saying the following:

“The Twiggs County Sheriff’s Department has informed our Campus Police Department of an individual who fled on foot from the scene of a car chase on Highway 96. In the abundance of caution for the safety of students, faculty, and staff, all schools within the area have been placed on a Code Yellow lockdown.”

Students and faculty will remain in their classrooms and instruction will continue throughout this process. No one will be allowed onto the campuses or into the buildings until the Code Yellow lockdown has been lifted by the Twiggs County Sheriff’s Department and Twiggs County Campus Police Department.

The Twiggs County Public School System will keep you updated as the matter is resolved.