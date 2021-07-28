Twiggs County School District announces COVID-19 protocols

Photo Credit to Twiggs County School District

JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Tuesday afternoon, on July 27, the Twiggs County School District announced their COVID-19 safety protocols for the upcoming school year.

The protocols state that: “Wearing a mask is mandatory. The Twiggs County School district expects students and staff to provide their face coverings.”

It’s also mentioned in their COVID plan update that Twiggs County schools will be practicing social distancing, daily health screenings for employees, and frequent disinfection and hand-washing.

The social media announcement from Tuesday and official COVID-19 TCPS plan for the 2021-2022 school year is below.