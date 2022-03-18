Twiggs County Public Schools to dismiss students and staff early due to weather concerns

JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Twiggs County Students and staff will be going home early today.

According to a release from the Twiggs County School District, students and staff will be dismissed from school early due to the National Weather Advisory’s warning of severe weather with possible tornados. Students will be dismissed in this order: Car riders are to leave at 2p.m., JES buses are to leave at 2:15 p.m., TCMHS bus departures will leave at 2:30 p.m., and faculty and staff are to leave the schools at 2:45 p.m. All after school activities are cancelled for the day as well.

All administrators are instructed to stay on campus until all students have left.

If your child needs to ride an alternate bus, TCSD is asking that you communicate this in person or in writing to the appropriate school personnel, and that this also applies to car riders.