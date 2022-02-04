Twiggs County man missing, last seen near Huddle House in Macon

JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a missing man and is looking for the public’s help to find him.

According to a release from the Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office, 34 year-old Noah Eugene Richmond was reported missing by family members on January 24th. He was last seen around the Huddle House on Ocmulgee East Blvd in Macon wearing a brown jacket and long camouflage shorts. He’s 5 feet 10 inches tall, 195 pounds, has brown hair, and green eyes.

Anyone with information on Richmond is urged to call the Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office at 478-945-3357.