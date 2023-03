Twiggs County authorities announce road closures following severe weather

JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Following severe weather on Monday, Twiggs County Authorities have closed several roads.

The Twiggs County Fire/EMA Director and Twiggs Road Department have closed these roads in Twiggs County:

Baker Road

Shiloh Road

Old Griswoldville Road

Be cautious on the roads and drive safely!