Tucker Road experiences closures this week for repairs

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Tucker Road will be experiencing some closures this week.

The Macon water authority will be on site repairing a 24-inch storm drainpipe at 2099 Tucker Road.

In a graphic posted by the Bibb county sheriff’s office, maps show the street will be closed starting Monday night from 7 p.m. to Tuesday morning at 6 a.m. Tucker road will be closed Tuesday night from the same times, opening back up on Wednesday at 6 a.m.

Traffic will be detoured to Price Road and Thomaston Road.