Tubman Museum unveils new reading rooms installed by Leadership Macon Class of 2022

There’s a new addition to the Tubman Museum in Macon with a focus on literacy and the preservation of history. The Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce Leadership Macon Class of 2022 unveiled the updated Wimberly Institute Reading and Resource Rooms as part of their class project.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)

The class raised $17,000 with help from sponsors and community organizations to install separate reading spaces for both adults and children to read books from the museum’s library.

According to Peyton Jeter, Director of Marketing for OVG360 at the Macon Centreplex, the project’s goal was to provide a meaningful resource to the community.

“We’re going through a time here in America where we’re banning books and throwing them away and trashing them, and it’s a dismissal of what’s foundationally important about our country,” Jeter said. “This project very much serves to preserve that.”

Nearly 80 people attended a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday for the reading rooms. The Leadership Macon Class of 2022 also presented the museum with a $2,500 check to help with purchasing new books.

The reading rooms also feature artwork inspired by Harriet Tubman that was provided by students of local elementary schools.

Access to the reading rooms is included with the price of admission to the museum. Adult tickets are $10, and tickets for children ages 3 to 17 are $6.