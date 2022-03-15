Tubman Museum hosts Women’s History brunch

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Tubman Museum held a brunch Monday afternoon to highlight women who are helping Macon move forward.

Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney Anita Howard was in attendance and was recognized for her work in Macon. Warner Robins Mayor LaRhonda Patrick was not in attendance but was also recognized.

“We want to make sure that those who maybe don’t get noticed or don’t get the recognition for the work they do they get recognized and that we honor them and that we appreciate the work they do,” board member Starr Purdue said. “I think it helps other people be inspired to also pitch in the community and help where they can.”