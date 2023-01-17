Tubman Museum holds Jubilee Celebration on MLK Day

The Tubman Museum celebrated the 160th anniversary of the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation and Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a Jubilee Celebration Monday.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – The Tubman Museum celebrated the 160th anniversary of the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation and Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a Jubilee Celebration Monday.

The Emancipation Proclamation, which was signed on January, 1863, marked a significant step towards ending slavery in the United States.

The Jubilee Celebration at the museum featured local religious leaders and an exhibition from the Mike Glenn collection, which displays paintings from the Civil War that depict the lives of slaves during emancipation. The collection provides a visual representation of the struggles and hardships enslaved individuals faced during this period in American history.

“It’s all connected,” President and CEO of Stewart Management, Stanley B. Stewart, said. “The dots are all connected from the days of slavery, to the days of Jim Crow, to the days of Reconstruction, from the Civil Rights era, up until now, all the dots are connected, and it is why we really are the first true free generation of people of all backgrounds.”

The Mike Glenn collection can be seen at the Tubman Museum until the end of this week. An extended exhibit of the collection will be on display at the museum by the end of June.