Trulieve Medical Dispensary hosting sign-up event Saturday to help eligible patients apply for Low THC Oil Registry Card

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – This Saturday, patients with certain medical conditions may be able to receive Low Dose THC Oil as a treatment option.

Doctors will be available on-site at the Trulieve Medical Dispensary in Macon to help patients apply for a Low THC Oil Registry Card. THC oil can be used to treat 17 different medical conditions in Georgia, ranging from PTSD and Autism to patients in hospice care.

Trulieve Macon General Manager, Andre Mathurin, says this registration event can help people who might not be able to easily access their doctor.

“This certification event brings accessibility with patients in Georgia by walking them through the process to get their low THC card,” she said.

In order to apply for the medical cannabis card, applicants must bring printed medical records, a state issued I.D. and $150 for the application fee. The registration event is happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Trulieve on Riverside Drive.