Treutlen County Schools announces delayed start time Wednesday due to power outages

Power outages throughout much of Treutlen County have led to a delayed start time for Treutlen County Schools on Wednesday, August 9.

TREUTLEN COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Power outages throughout much of Treutlen County have led to a delayed start time for Treutlen County Schools on Wednesday, August 9. Staff are required to report to school at 8:30 a.m., while students are to report at 9 a.m.

“As a result of the unknown time needed to restore electricity throughout much of the county, Treutlen County Schools will have a delayed start time tomorrow morning,” the school district announced in a Facebook post Tuesday night.

Buses will run, and routes will not begin until at least 7:30 a.m.



According to poweroutage.us, of the 1,430 Georgia Power customers in Treutlen County, 345 (24.13%) were without power as of 10:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Roads and damage will be inspected, and should any additional changes be necessary, an update will be provided by school authorities by 7 a.m., the district’s post stated.