‘Trains Blocking Roadway’ message boards to be installed in Fort Valley

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Transportation has a contract with Lumin8 Transportation Technologies of Newnan, Georgia, to to install dynamic message signs to alert drivers of trains blocking roads in Fort Valley.

The message signs will be placed at locations near the railroad crossings on Georgia 7/US 341, Georgia 96, Church Street, and Railroad Street. If a train stops and blocks a road, the signs will activate and let drivers know to take an alternate route.

Crews may install work zones at the signage sites, and drivers are urged to proceed with caution and moderate their speeds when going through the area. Georgia DOT will send out news and social media announcements letting citizens know when the dynamic message signs are fully functional and in use.

The work is expected to be completed by the end of this month, weather permitting.