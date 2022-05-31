Traditional Vietnamese restaurant in Macon offers futuristic twist

A local Vietnamese restaurant is wowing customers with a robot waiter.

Dua Fish Tank, which started in Atlanta, recently expanded to Macon.

Owned by Vietnamese immigrants, the restaurant features traditional Vietnamese cuisine.

“We want people to come in here and know they’re eating real Vietnamese food,” General Manager Ethan Harpe said. “People from Vietnamese culture, they’re like ‘This tastes just like home.'”

The restaurant started using a robot waiter as a way to fight labor shortages.

Through spatial recognition technology, the robots are able to maneuver through the floor without spills.

“Dua has fantastic food, but to also add in the robot, it’s just add a whole new experience,” customer Olivia Walter said. “It’s kind of fun just seeing it roll around like it’s a person.”

The restaurant is located across from the Beverly Knight Olsen Children’s Hospital and is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 12 to 7 p.m. on Sunday.







