Tractor trailer driver dies in Monroe County wreck

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Cobb County driver is dead after a crash in Monroe County Friday morning.

According to a press release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies responded to a crash on GA 401 (I-75) Northbound near mile marker 191 where a tractor trailer was blocking the roadway– deputies shut down 2 lanes. While at the scene, it was reported to deputies that just south of them a second crash had happened, involving 3 tractor trailers near the Weigh station.

At this second crash, deputies saw that a tractor trailer had rear ended another tractor trailer. This crash resulted in the death of one of the drivers of the tractor trailers– Maddyel Llanes from Cobb County.

No other injuries were reported at the time of the crash, which is still under investigation.