Tractor Trailer crash on I-16 kills one on Monday morning

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man from Ellabell Georgia died Monday morning after a single vehicle traffic collision involving a tractor trailer.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the Macon-Bibb 911 center was notified of an incident on Interstate 16 West near mile marker 4 around 7:34 a.m.

It was reported that a tractor trailer was travelling westbound on I-16 when the driver lost control of the vehicle, it collided with a guard rail, and then overturned. The driver was later identified as 47 year-old Clinton Tinsley of Ellabell Georgia, who was taken to Atrium Health Navicent, where he was later pronounced dead. There were no other injuries during the incident.

Coroner Leon Jones says the next of kin has been notified.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500, or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.