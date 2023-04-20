Touch A Truck event to showcase exhibits and Houston County School District’s Bookmobile

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The annual Touch A Truck event is set to return on April 22, 2023, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Guardian Centers of Georgia front parking lot in Perry, GA. The event will feature a quiet hour from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., with lights and sirens turned off to cater to individuals with sensory sensitivities. Attendees are advised to visit the event’s website for a list of exhibits.

According to the event’s organizers, the location is accessible from both I-75 north and south. Free parking will be available at the site. Attendees are advised to save their receipts and present them at the gate for admission. If they misplace their receipts, they can check in at the ticketing table. Credit and debit purchases will incur a small convenience fee, and all proceeds (minus the processing fee) will be donated to the Houston County Habitat for Humanity.

The Touch A Truck event is a rain or shine affair, and tickets are non-refundable.

The Houston County School District’s Bookmobile is among the exhibits that attendees will have a chance to see at the event. Book lovers will have an opportunity to board the Bookmobile and read a book with the Houston County School District team. The event will also feature other exhibits showcasing vehicles of various shapes and sizes.

For more details about the event, visit the Mahala Touch-A-Truck website.