Tornado damages high school gym, tennis court in Bleckley County

COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — After storms swept through Middle Georgia on Thursday, some residents in Bleckley County are now cleaning up and assessing the damage caused by the severe weather.

Among the affected areas is Bleckley County High School, where a confirmed EF-0 tornado hit the gym and tennis court.

Despite the damage, Director of Operations Stanley Thompson remains optimistic.

“Thank goodness it’s not going to stop education; it’s not going to slow us down,” Thompson said. “We’ll continue going and operating as normal.”

According to Cochran Fire Chief Brock Wilcher, several trees fell along 10th and 12th streets.

“The community came out and started helping, saw some people helping neighbors cut trees and cut limbs out of their driveway and yards, so the community came together and supported each other just like they always do here in Cochran,” Wilcher said.