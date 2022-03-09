Toomsboro Development Corporation to purchase property for revitalization

70 acres of property in Toomsboro will soon see new life, and bring in more opportunities to the community.

Toomsboro Development Corporation to purchase 70 acres of property Toomsboro

TOOMSBORO, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— A Wilkinson County town with a population of more than 500 people could double in size soon.

70 acres of property in Toomsboro will soon see new life, and bring in more opportunities to the community.

“Well you know anywhere growth and development is needed. We welcome new people to the community, not only to Toomsboro to the whole entire county, ” said Mayor Joyce Denson.

Mayor Denson says she’s hopeful for the positive change in Toomsboro. The property is set to be purchased by ‘Toomsboro Development Corporation’ on Thursday.

CEO of the company, Warren Crawley, says he has big plans for the city.

“Our goal is to open up the restaurant to open up the hotel and bring people in now. There’s no delay because some the buildings can be occupied now,” said Crawley.

Crawley plans on revitalizing several of the structures, while also creating new jobs and bringing affordable housing to the city.

“It’s more than just saying love my neighbor and knowing my neighbor, living in rural counties you really get to know your neighbors,” said Mayor Denson.

Crawley says his job revolves around clean energy and recycling. As the project moves forward, he hopes Toomsboro will be a model city for its neighbors.

“You know we’re going to recycle everything from you know make biofuel to building materials, you know glass countertops, you name it, I mean that’s the goal is to keep everything in house,” said Crawley.

The goal is to begin the projects in the next two months.

