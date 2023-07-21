Tommy’s Bakery brings ‘breakfast party’ to Great Macon Baking Week

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Sweet and savory flavors are set to take center stage in Middle Georgia next week as the first-ever Great Macon Baking Week begins on Monday.

In a battle of confections, 16 local bakeries and restaurants will showcase their specialty baked goods, vying for the title of Macon’s Star Baker.

Tommy’s Bakery and Café on Thomaston Road is among the contenders. Its entry, the Maple Bacon Donut — a handmade donut topped with maple icing and candied bacon — has been a customer favorite for nearly a decade, according to owner Tommy Sadler.

“It’s sweet, salty, and it’s got that donut bulk to it,” Sadler said. “It’s really a good donut. I describe it as a breakfast party in your mouth. A lot of people are hesitant to try bacon on a donut, but once you’ve tried, I don’t think I’ve had anyone who did not like it.”

The donut, which 41NBC’s Draze Rozelle described as having a “nice smokey aftertaste” with “a little bit of salt,” is selling for a discounted price of $1.99 throughout the competition. But it’s not just about this donut; Tommy’s Bakery offers an assortment of baked goods that are worth the drive.

Running from July 23 through July 30, the Great Macon Baking Competition offers food lovers the opportunity to sample signature dishes at participating restaurants and cast their vote for their favorites. While Tommy’s Bakery may not be located in Downtown Macon, the journey promises a sweet reward.