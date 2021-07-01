Toddler’s body found in Chattahoochee River

Cobb County Police say firefighters discovered a toddler's body while doing training exercises on the Chattahoochee River.

Cobb County police say firefighters discovered the body during water training exercises on the Chattahoochee River north of Atlanta.

They believe the child had been in the water for days.

Police say they haven’t received any missing children reports.

The circumstances surrounding the toddler’s death are unclear.

It happened next to Paces Mill Park, which is a unit of the Chattahoochee National Recreation Area.

Authorities have not released the gender of the child.

The investigation is ongoing.