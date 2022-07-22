Toddler killed, 2-year-old injured in Fort Valley shooting

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— A shooting in Fort Valley leaves a one-year-old dead, and his sister fighting for her life.

Fort Valley police responded to a shots fire call at Lake View Apartments on Wednesday around 10:45 p.m. When they arrived on scene, police found two children with gunshot wounds.

1-year-old Marcus Ball was pronounced dead on scene. His 2-year-old sister Markeily, was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Fort Valley Police Chief Roy Thompson, says they have a person of interest, but still need your help in this case.

“We welcome any assistance from the community, any witnesses, or any information at all about this case to help in the investigation,” said Chief Thompson.

He says the department is also helping organize safer security measures as well.

“We’re working with apartment management as this time to create a more comprehensive security plan as we already started to develop that security plan,” he said.

Sandra Marshall lives down the road from the apartment complex. Marshall said she was scared when the shooting happened. She hopes the community will come together to help prevent more violence.

“It’s unfortunate and my mind goes out to my neighbors, because I love my neighbors. It’s unfortunate that this has happened again,” said Marshall.

If you have any information about the shooting call the Fort Valley Police Department at (478) 825-3383.